MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are on the hunt for the Popeye’s bandit.

WREG was told the armed robbery happened Sunday evening at the store located in the 3600 block of Austin Peay.

The suspect was caught on camera jumping the counter, grabbing a bunch of cash and then taking off on foot.

Employees said he appeared to be in his early 20’s and was wearing a black Nike hoodie.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.