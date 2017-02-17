Police identify jewelry shop employee stabbed to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- Police identify the jewelry store employee murdered while at work just feet from his one-year-old son.

Police are looking for the person who stabbed Noah Ashene to death Thursday afternoon at Golden Jewelers on Winchester near Kirby.

"I heard a little boy cry, and I didn't think much of it," said Brandi Montgomery.

Ten minutes later, she knew something wasn't right.

"I heard her screaming, 'Somebody help me! He's been shot! He's been killed,'" said Montgomery.

She ran out of her pet grooming shop to Golden Jewelers next door.

"Looked in the window and saw him n the floor covered in blood," she said.

Police said they found Ashene dead behind the counter.

Officer said he was robbed and stabbed to death.

Friday, a sign was posted on the front door saying the store was closed for the day, but that didn't keep customers from stopping by.

"It's just sad. Somebody brought him flowers," said Montgomery.

That grief all too familiar.

On Tuesday, police said a manager just locked up his barber shop on Winchester when a woman robbed and shot him twice.

He's in the hospital.

In December, a 72-year-old record store owner was robbed and killed in his store, and in November, a mother working her second job delivering pizzas was murdered during an attempted robbery.

In 2016, MPD reported 30 out of 228 homicides stemmed from a robbery. An increase compared to years past.

"It's just crazy to come to work every day and fear that you're not going to get robbed," said Montgomery.

She said she'll miss seeing Ashene, her nice neighbor. She's praying for his family and his one-year-old son.

"Looked just like him. I called him his mini-me. He was just, It's just so sad," said Montgomery.

MPD is looking for the man who killed Ashene.

They are also aware of the increase in robbery-related homicides, and created a Violent Crime Unit to help with every case.