Mother of 10-year-old shot in the head elated after suspect is arrested, family starting over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police say they’ve arrested the man who shot a 10-year-old in the head in north Memphis.

28-year-old William Gregory is facing a list of charges including six counts of attempted first degree murder.

The search for Gregory began Monday night after detectives said he shot into a unit at the Goodwill Village Apartments.

One of the bullets hit 10-year-old Vynnitra Dobbs in the head. Amazingly her family said her skull stopped the bullet but she remains at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

For mother Arnitra Bruce, the past five days have been a nightmare. While she sat by her daughter Vynnitra Dobbs' side in the hospital, police were searching for the man they say put her there.

Friday afternoon they arrested him.

"When I got the phone call they said they got him I said 'Yes! Yes! Yes! He off the street,'" exclaimed Bruce.

Vynnitra’s family said they don’t know him. However, looking at court records law enforcement does. Records show he’s had 29 warrants in his adult life and at least a dozen arrests.

His neighbors were surprised to hear of his new charges.

"I’m not going to rectify his wrong but he’s a pretty cool guy far as me knowin him for a couple of years," explained a neighbor.

On Friday Bruce has several reasons to be thankful. Vynnitra is also recovering well after surgery Tuesday.

"She is doing good. She’s talking. She did physical therapy today, she was up walking. She needed a little help but she comin along, she comin along," she explained.

WREG's Shay Arthur asked her if she ever thought a recovery was possible.

"No I didn’t I’m like I’m going to lose my child," she said.

The family says since the Douglass Elementary student’s near brush with death they’re making changes. They’re in the process of moving out of the Goodwill Village Apartments in north Memphis, where unfortunately crime happens too often.

They’re trying to find a new place to call home.

"Can’t go back. Can’t go there. Can’t go there. I wouldn’t even jeopardize taking her back there," said Bruce.

For now it’s unclear how long Vynnitra will have to stay here at the hospital but the family says they’re thankful for all the help and prayer they’ve received.

If you would like to help them you can visit this Gofundme account: https://www.gofundme.com/dac7y-vynnitra-dobbs