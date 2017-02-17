× White House disputes AP report that it may use Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants

WASHINGTON — A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.

Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

The White House say the report is absolutely false.

“There is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants,” according to Sean Spicer.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.