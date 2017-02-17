× Man shot to death in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — An early morning shooting in Holly Springs has left one man dead.

Around 2:40 Friday morning, police were called to a home in the 300 block of North Walthall.

Police found a man laying in the backyard of a residence who had been shot several times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are looking for a black male driving a 1993 white Honda Accord with Mississippi tag MRT 823.

Anyone with information should call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122