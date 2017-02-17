× Lisa Marie Presley broke, kids in protective custody according to TMZ

HOLLYWOOD — Lisa Marie Presley is broke and her kids are in protective custody according to TMZ.

Presley’s 8-year-old twin daughters are in protective custody after police found “pictures and disturbing videos” on what she says is her estranged husband’s computer according to TMZ.

TMZ says it has documents in which Presley says, “I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices.”

Lisa Marie reportedly found the images.

Presley and Michael Lockwood separated in 2016.

Presley says she has a considerable tax liability due to mismanagement by her business manager and she owes the IRS $1.5 million, the United Kindom $250,000 and that she has hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional debt.

She also claims her estranged husband spent $1 million of her money without her knowing it.

She said she is paid $4,300 a month as an employee of Graceland and receives $100,000 a month from a trust set up by Elvis.

This is all outlined in court paperwork obtained by The Daily Mail.