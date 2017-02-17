× Florida teacher accused of kissing students on the lips

BOCA RATON — A fourth-grade teacher is in some serious trouble after he was caught on camera kissing a male student.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a teacher became suspicious after Brian Kornbluth requested certain male students be moved into his classroom. The teacher went to the principal, who subsequently caught Kornbluth giving a student a kiss on the lips, police said.

Both the boy’s parents and police were called.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the incident in question was not the first encounter between Kornbluth and the student. The unidentified male told police he and his sister had both been kissed by the teacher after he gave them candy.

WPTV reported Kornbluth admitted to kissing the student, but denied having any contact with the female.

Kornbluth has been charged with two counts of simple battery.

He has been suspended without pay.