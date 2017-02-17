× Crews searching for car that reportedly went into the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large police presence is on the Mississippi River this evening after authorities received reports of a car in the water.

According to Memphis Police, a man called 911 saying a relative was wanting to harm themselves and drove their car into the river. The Pontiac G6 was reportedly last seen floating downriver toward the bridge.

At this point, authorities have not been able to locate the car and do not know if anyone was in it.

No one has been pulled from the water, according to Memphis Fire.