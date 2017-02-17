× 84 people on police escort list at City Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people are on a list at City Hall that requires them to have a police escort when they come into the building.

WREG has learned the list has approximately 84 names on it.

The city released the following statement Friday night:

“City Hall is open to the public, but peace and safety for all citizens and city employees in this building is important. Like all government buildings, there are security measures in place at City Hall. People who require an escort may include disgruntled employees who have been fired, people named on an authorization of agency, and individuals who are subject to orders of protection. It is the professional assessment of the Memphis Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau that individuals on the list pose a potential security risk. It’s important to note that these individuals have not been banned from City Hall. They simply require an escort. The Memphis Police Department maintains this list, and is responsible for providing security at City Hall.”

Mary Stewart, the mother of Darrius Stewart who was shot and killed by Memphis Police, Activist Devante Hill, who helped lead the Black Lives Matter protest that shutdown the I-40 bridge, and Paul Garner with the Peace and Justice Center are some of the individuals on the list.

The city said the list was not made by Mayor Jim Strickland. It reportedly existed before he took officer.

