6 arrested after attempted Southaven pawn shop break-in

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Six people are in custody after an attempted pawn shop break-in Friday morning.

It happened at Dabb’s Gun and Pawn on Highway 51 around 1:30.

Four of the six arrested are minors.

Malik Myles, 19, and 18-year-old Willie Washington are in custody for attempted burglary conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools.

Officers saw the men run and called in a K-9 unit and helicopter.