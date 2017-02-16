× Three charged in vandalism at Collierville schools

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Three people have been charged with recent vandalism at three Collierville schools and one business.

Police have not said if those arrested are students.

Police say over about a two-week period, in January, the vandals hit the Collierville High School twice and spray painted the outside of the middle school and elementary school.

Some of the graffiti left was so graphic it had to be covered with a tarp.

Surveillance cameras at one of the schools captured a picture of one of the suspects.

Collierville Crime Stoppers offered a $500 dollar reward

The suspects are facing up to five counts of vandalism which could result in felony charges.