TATE COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Tate County are searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank Thursday morning.

The two armed individuals reportedly walked into the Sycamore Bank on Highway 305 and demanded cash.

If you can help, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 562-4434 or call the anonymous Tate County Crime Stoppers tip line at (662) 301-1111.