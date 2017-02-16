× Study: Some Shelby County bridges classified as ‘structurally deficient’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pavement on Mid-South roads sees a lot of tires, but all that rubber can take a toll.

Several bridges in Shelby County have been classified as structurally deficient by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

The second worst in the state, when it comes to highly traveled bridges, is the one on I-240 westbound off Airways Boulevard. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the bridge’s biggest problem is the beams which saw some repairs back in 2015.

“That doesn’t completely surprise me only because the amount of traffic that rolls over it or under it or through it getting to and from the airport,” said Tom Bosch.

Right behind it on the list, is the bridge on I-240 westbound near Lamar Avenue. The beams, backwall and deck are all chipping.

And what these two top bridges in Shelby County have in common?

They both average about 102 cars per minute.

Three other Shelby County bridges also made it on the list of heavily traveled and structurally deficient. But what does “structurally deficient” mean? It doesn’t mean they’re unsafe, but rather characterizes their needs for repairs and funding.

The state estimated repairing all the bridges could cost $9 billion.