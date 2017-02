× Shooting investigation near the Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the scene of a shooting near Memphis International Airport.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Winchester Road and Edgeware Road.

So far, police haven’t told us how many victims there are or any details about what led to the shooting.

