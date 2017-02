× Ruptured gas line forces building evacuations at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Two buildings on the Ole Miss campus have been evacuated.

Ole Miss Police say a gas line has been ruptured.

The line was broken during construction on the new STEM center.

Fasier and Shoemaker Halls have been evacuated.

The gas line has been repaired, but the smell of gas will likely linger for some time.

(2/2) OFD is on scene. The smell of gas will linger in the air for the next few hours. But the line has been secured. But everything is ok. — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) February 16, 2017

Construction workers have ruptured a gas line near the new STEM building. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution in the area. — Ole Miss (@OleMissRebels) February 16, 2017