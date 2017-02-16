× Police investigating shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one person was injured in a shooting overnight in South Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Woodward St. near South Parkway and I-240 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim — who was then taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

A short time later, a possible second victim showed up at St. Francis Hospital in East Memphis.

That victim claimed he’d been shot on Woodward St. but so far, police haven’t confirmed that information.

Police haven’t released a description of any suspects.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.