× Homicide investigation underway at Hickory Commons Shopping Plaza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway following the city’s latest homicide.

According to police, a 911 call was received from the Hickory Commons Shopping Plaza shortly after 2 p.m.

When they arrived in the 6500 block of Winchester, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was last seen on Kirby Road. He has not been taken into custody at this point.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.