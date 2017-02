× Memphians take part in Day Without an Immigrant protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protests are expected across the country on what is being called a “Day Without Immigrants.”

Those who take part say they are protesting the Trump administrations travel restrictions and a tougher stance on illegal immigration.

Schools are reporting students missing from class and some businesses are working with reduced staffing or closing their doors altogether.

A DAY WITHOUT IMMIGRANTS: Closed signs are popping up around Memphis to highlight how immigrants contribute to the U.S. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/yW1qOti3gJ — Bridget Chapman (@bchapman_WREG3) February 16, 2017