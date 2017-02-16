× Man indicted in fatal beating of 4-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Richard Lassister has been indicted for the beating death of a 4-year-old girl.

Investigators said the child’s mother, who is the defendant’s former girlfriend, was holding her unresponsive daughter, Zamiya Taylor-Evans, when she flagged down police on April 14 last year outside a motel in the 1300 block of Sycamore View.

Zamiya had a cut above her left eye as well as severe bruising to her face, chest, and back on April 14, 2016.

Her mother told police Lassister was watching the girl while she was at work.

Police say Lassister told them he hit the girl because she woke up her younger brother.

Lassister was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.