Local businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s an unusual sight for businesses– lights off and doors locked.

“We’re going to stand with our people and do what we think is right.”

Diana Perez said it was no question whether or not they’d participate in the “Day Without Immigrants.”

“This says let’s all get together, it says don’t go to work, don’t open up our businesses as clearly we did today.”

Several businesses across town joined the mission that sent a strong message through their unlit signs and social media posts. The immigrant workers wanted to show our community what it’d be like without them and highlighted the contributions they make in the United States.

“We’re all important, we’re all people, we all have a life, we all have a future here,” said Marisol Morales.

More importantly, they said they want a productive future.

“We’re asking immigrants to join into the cause to show this is a nation of immigrants. We’re not just here taking your jobs and taking your money and doing all of that.”

Many immigrants stayed home from work and school.

“I emailed my professors and they were all very supportive, like yeah we support all this; good stuff.”

A country they think everyone should feel accepted in.