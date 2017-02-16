× Kentucky jailhouse fight caught on camera

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Caught on Camera! A jailhouse fight between a Hardin County Sheriff’s deputy and a deputy jailer.

It happened at the Hardin County Jail in Kentucky.

According to reports, the two law enforcement officers got a little hot under the collar as Deputy Clennon Smith was turning over inmate property to Deputy Jailer Joe Funk.

Funk was caught on camera throwing the property back at Smith- then the fight ensued.

Funk was arrested and suspended with pay over the dispute. He’s due in court later this week.

Smith is still on the job.