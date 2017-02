MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people had to be treated after a fire at the Real Value Inn at Old Getwell and Lamar Avenue.

Thursday evening, a fire started in a room on the second floor, authorities told WREG.

A total of 45 guests were inside the building at the time. One person had to be taken to St. Francis Hospital due to smoke inhalation, while a second person was treated for asthma.

No firefighters were hurt.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.