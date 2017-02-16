× FBI arrest man who wanted to plan attack ‘in spirit of Dylann Roof’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina man is behind bars, accused of planning an attack against non-whites “in the spirit of Dylann Roof.”

Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell was taken into custody on Wednesday following an undercover investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

News sources indicate McDowell first came on law enforcement’s radar after he became affiliated with a white supremacist group while serving time in South Carolina.

In January 2017, the 29-year-old reportedly posted an anti-semetic message saying “”they should be Feasting on the enemy that stole their Heritage and their bloodline and trying to run us off of this Earth you can post pictures of f****** Viking and swords all the s*** you want to post if you ain’t got the heart to fight for Yahweh like dylann roof did you need to shut the f*** up…”

The very next day, McDowell put out a message saying he needed a gun.

Prosecutors said McDowell told the undercover agent he hadn’t decided on a place or time for the attack, but the… https://t.co/vAJSOZHpa6 — WBTW News 13 (@WBTWNews13) February 16, 2017

Several days later, McDowell unknowingly met with FBI special agents to purchase a .40 caliber Glock, sources report. It was during that meeting that he mentioned wanting to”Do something on a f****** big scale and write on the f****** building or whatever, ‘In the spirit of Dylann Roof.’”

“I just be plotting it out, like, I mean you just run up there on them if they back there partying, and all, with a f****** AK and rip them sumb****** down, and throw, a d***, something at them,” he reportedly said during another conversation.

McDowell was subsequently taken into custody and appeared in court for his first hearing on Thursday.

Roof was found guilty of murdering nine people inside Emanuel AME Church back in 2015. He was sentenced to death.