Father facing first-degree murder charges in toddler’s death doesn’t testify

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Day three in the trial of Terry Patterson. He’s the man accused of beating and punching his 3-year-old son to death in September of 2015.

Patterson walked into the courtroom on Thursday with his head held down. He never looked up to face anyone in the courtroom.

He then took the stand.

"I don’t want to testify," he told the jury.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives took the stand and read a statement from Patterson who admitted to going overboard when disciplining the toddler.

Patterson told the detectives that his son spit up on the table and that's when he slapped the toddler into a door and then starting punching and whipping him with a belt.