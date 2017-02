× Cape Girardeau Police shoot and kill man with knife

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A man is dead in Cape Girardeau after being shot by police.

The man had a knife and was threatening the officers according to KFVS-TV.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of La Petite Court.

Police were investigating a report of suspicious activity in the home.

The shooting will be involved by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.