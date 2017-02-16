× Britax recalls 676,000 strollers due to fall hazard

Britax has recalled 676,000 strollers due to a fall hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recalled models include Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers when they are used with a travel system with a car seat carrier attached.

The company has received 26 reports of injuries that occurred as a result of car seats detaching from the stroller without warning and falling.

Involves Click & Go receiver mounts on Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers being used in travel system mode.

Learn more on the Britax website.

The following model numbers are affected:

B-AGILE:

S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875, U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818, U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896

BOB Motion:

S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907

If your seat meets the requirements of this recall please contact consumer services at 1-844-227-0300 or email us at Stroller.Recall@britax.com.

In order to be informed directly whether your product has been involved in a safety advisory or recall, be sure to register your product.