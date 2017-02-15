Two separate dog food recalls issued this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dog owners need to double check their four-legged friend’s food, after two separate recalls were recently issued.

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground (13.2 oz cans) over a potential metal contamination. Officials said it could potentially lead to a choking hazard for pets.

The food was sold in stores and online between October 10 and February 7, and is listed under UPC 7-3725726116-7.

In addition, Blue Buffalo has recalled their Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables (12.5 oz cans) over the same concerns.

The UPC code for the affected product is 84024310017.

No dogs have been injured by either product.