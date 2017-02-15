Tunica County inmate dies two days after alleged deputy attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. -- Deputies with the Tunica County Sheriff's Department responded to Frank's Pub in Robinsonville around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The 911 call advised law enforcement that two men got into a fight and it was revealed Derek Smith may have been involved.

Deputies said Smith was "very uncooperative", refused medical attention, and was out of control.

"He hit an officer. Yes. And at that point is the reason he was placed under arrest," Chief Deputy Randy Stewart, with the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, said.

A deputy reportedly shocked Smith twice in the leg with a stun gun.

"To make sure that the subject had became controllable," Stewart explained.

Smith was arrested and charged with public drunkenness, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Tunic County Jail where deputies said he was "booked and processed", but WREG uncovered no one ever took a booking photo of the suspect.

On Friday evening, it was discovered Smith needed medical attention around the same time loved ones came to bail him out.

He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead more than 24 hours later.

The sheriff's office claims Smith's bonding process was complete by the time he died in the hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is working to determine if deputies may have done something that may have contributed to Smith's death.

Reporter: Was the use of force excessive in this case?

Stewart: No. No. No. It wasn't excessive.

While Smith's family kicked WREG off of their property and refused to tell his side of the story, friends and former classmates said the Mississippi father should still be alive.

Loved ones are anxious to know the outcome of the MBI's investigation.

"Anything and everything will be revealed at that point though that investigation," Stewart told WREG.