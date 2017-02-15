× Teen charged with shooting death of 11-year-old Chicago girl

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of an 11-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head over the weekend.

Antwan C. Jones faces a first-degree murder count in the death of Takiya Holmes, who died Tuesday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Jones has an extensive juvenile arrest record and a record as an adult that includes an arrest on a felony charge of aggravated assault after allegedly attacking a teacher.

Jones spotted three people outside his home, determined they didn’t belong there and went inside and got a handgun, police said.

He came outside and started firing, striking Takiya but no one else, said Brendan Deenihan, a commander of the detectives’ unit handling the investigation.

Police found Jones by contacting people in a video of the shooting who cooperated and identified Jones.

The suspect turned himself in Tuesday night, but did not say anything other than request a lawyer, Guglielmi said.

Guglielmi said no gun has been recovered.

Jones doesn’t have a listed number to pursue comment.

Authorities said Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl also shot over the weekend remains in critical condition.