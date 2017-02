× Shelby County Commission committee votes to support medical marijuana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County Commission committee has voted to back a medical marijuana bill for Tennessee.

The bill would allow 50 growing operations across the state, including 15 in economically distressed areas.

Medical practitioners would have to obtain a special license to prescribe it, and patients would have to buy a $35 medical card.

Wednesday, the Legislative Affairs Committee voted 5 to 2 to support the bill.