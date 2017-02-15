Pigeon tries to smuggle contraband into Brazil state prison

FRANCO DA ROCHA, Brazil — A pigeon is now on the wrong side of the law after it was caught trying to smuggle a cellphone into a state prison in Brazil.

According to sources, guards at the Franco da Rocha prison noticed something was off when several inmates started running around trying to catch the bird.

When the animal was finally captured, the guards discovered the bird was carrying a small pouch with a cellphone inside.

It’s unclear who the bird was working for or if he’ll be flying free anytime soon.