Midtown neighbors look to hire security to patrol neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After an uptick in crime in Midtown, neighbors are looking to take security into their own hands. The area isn’t usually prone to seeing break-ins and assaults.

“Midtown is, it’s vibrant,” said Dr. Shanuri Settles. “It’s a part of Memphis that doesn’t feel like Memphis to me.”

“I grew up in this house, so it’s a great area,” said Madaline Shaffer. “I love it.”

However, criminals know no boundaries, as these areas to wine and dine have recently turned into crime scenes.

There have been reports of robberies, assaults and carjackings in recent weeks around Overton Square. Just this last weekend, police say a man was beaten and robbed by a group of men outside his apartment complex.

“I know that’s true, but it’s citywide,” said Shaffer. “I don’t think it’s any particular special area in the city, but I feel fairly safe.”

Other neighbors want to enhance their safety by hiring additional security guards to patrol the neighborhoods.

A group is looking into how many people in the area are interested in pitching in for the idea and are figuring out the logistics of where the patrols would go.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all,” said Settles. “I see police out and about quite often.”

But he says he also thinks police officers have a bigger impact than security guards.

“I would much rather have police because thieves don’t respect people without guns,” he said.

Neighbors were mixed on Wednesday on whether or not they’d shell out cash for more security, questioning how much it could be.

“I’m not particularly interested,” said Shaffer.

Saying at the end of the day, it’s always good to keep an eye out for your neighbors and yourself.

“You let your guard down then you get taken advantage of, but I feel safe,” said Settles.

It’s not clear yet when these neighbors could get additional security out here and when they’ll decide to go through with it. WREG reached out to those spearheading the plans on Wednesday, but we have not heard back.