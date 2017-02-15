× Man standing in the middle of I-240 hit and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by a car on I-240 near Smith Road Tuesday around 9:14 p.m.

The man who was hit is dead.

Police identify him as 67-year-old Scott Gatewood.

Witnesses say he was standing in the middle of I-240 when he was hit.

The driver who hit the man stopped and pulled him out of the interstate so he wouldn’t be hit again.

It appears Gatewood’s car got stuck in mud on a service road.

The driver who his Gatewood will not be charged.