Teen found dead in North Carolina identified after 32 years as missing Memphian

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was found dead in 1984 has just now been identified.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced he has been identified as James Allen Reymer, who was reported missing from Memphis in 1983 when he was 16.

His body was found in February 1984 below the Glenville Dam in southwestern North Carolina.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of Reymer’s friends saw a facial reconstruction in an Illinois newspaper in 2015 and made the ID.

“Through many exhausted leads throughout the years we are pleased for the Reymer family to finally have closure,” Sheriff Chip L. Hall said in a statement.