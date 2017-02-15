× Police investigating two shootouts in Orange Mound neighborhood on same day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harold Glover has lived in Orange Mound his whole life, but he concedes, the Josephine Street he knew growing up, isn’t the same street he calls home now.

“It has changed tremendously.”

Around lunch time Monday, neighbors told WREG a group of men started firing into a home down the street.

“I was in my driveway when the first shots was fired.”

Bullets shattered part of the glass door.

“It sounded like firecrackers,” Henry Bridgeforth told WREG. “I mean, it was real loud. BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM!”

Hours later, Glover said four men and a woman returned to the same home. That’s when some other guys came running down the street shooting at them. They returned fire, then drove off.

“People was outside. When the shooting started, they started running in the house.”

While police were responding to the first shooting, authorities discovered 19 plants that appeared to be marijuana as well as two black trash bags filled with cigarettes. The owner of the convenience store around the corner confirmed they had been hit earlier that day and cigarettes were taken.