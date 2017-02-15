Health department offering free flu shots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s no excuse not to get your flu shot.
With cases on the rise, the Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations Thursday at all of its clinics.
Here’s a complete list:
- Cawthon Clinic: 1000 Haynes St.
- Collierville Clinic: 167 Washington St.
- Galloway Clinic: 757 Galloway Ave.
- Hickory Hill Clinic: 6590 Kirby Center Cove
- Immunization Clinic: 814 Jefferson Ave.
- Millington Clinic: 8225 US-51
- Shelby Crossing Clinic: 6170 Macon Rd
- Southland Mall Clinic: 1278 Southland Mall
They’ll all be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
And remember these three important things: Wash your hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve and stay home from work or school when you’re sick until there have been 24 hours without symptoms.