Health department offering free flu shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s no excuse not to get your flu shot.

With cases on the rise, the Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations Thursday at all of its clinics.

Here’s a complete list:

Cawthon Clinic: 1000 Haynes St.

Collierville Clinic: 167 Washington St.

Galloway Clinic: 757 Galloway Ave.

Hickory Hill Clinic: 6590 Kirby Center Cove

Immunization Clinic: 814 Jefferson Ave.

Millington Clinic: 8225 US-51

Shelby Crossing Clinic: 6170 Macon Rd

Southland Mall Clinic: 1278 Southland Mall

They’ll all be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

And remember these three important things: Wash your hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve and stay home from work or school when you’re sick until there have been 24 hours without symptoms.