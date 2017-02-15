× Grizzlies suffer frustrating loss before All-Star break

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Solomon Hill scored a season-high 23 points and Anthony Davis added 18, including a key basket with 38.8 seconds left that helped the New Orleans Pelicans hold off the Memphis Grizzlies 95-91 on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans built an 18-point lead and cruised through the first three quarters. But they had to stem a fourth-quarter rally that pulled the Grizzlies to 92-91 on Vince Carter’s 3-pointer with 48.5 seconds left.

Davis then connected on a 23-foot jumper, and the Pelicans hung on for their third victory in four games. Mike Conley’s 3-point attempt with 4.8 seconds remaining was short, ending Memphis’ final hope.

Jrue Holiday had 19 points and seven assists for New Orleans. Alexis Ajinca added 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Conley led the Grizzlies with 17 points, and Zach Randolph had 16. Marc Gasol finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.