Food Network to feature Memphis restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Food Network will soon be featuring several Memphis restaurants.

Just the other day, the network was shooting an episode inside the downtown Kooky Canuck location.

Next week, the channel will be shooting inside Bedrock Eats & Sweets.

It’s not clear if other eateries will be featured, or in which show they will appear.

Food Network is very familiar with Memphis, having been here for numerous shows and having Memphians host shows on the channel.