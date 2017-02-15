× Firefighters battling house fire in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Frayser.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3500 block of Brookmeade St. near Frayser Blvd.

Firefighters reported heavy flames coming from the home when they arrived on the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WREG’s Melissa Moon will have more on this story throughout the morning on WREG News Channel 3 Daybreak.