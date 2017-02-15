× Father hit, killed on I-40: ‘I know where I’m going to go’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “He was my hero. He was the epitome of what a father should be, like he was a dad to everybody.”

Stephanie Gatewood still can’t grasp her father was hit and killed in the middle of I-40 near the Chelsea exit.

His death comes as a shock especially after a message he sent his daughter last week.

“He sent me a text last week and it’s ironic because he said if I was hit by a car today, then I know where I’m going to go.”

Police said the 67-year-old’s car got stuck in the mud. His family said he was disoriented, trying to look for help when he was killed.

Gatewood was a church deacon at Bellevue Baptist Frayser and a Vietnam veteran. He was also known to mentor people in the community, whether that was through faith or their dress code.

“He would tell a little boy that’s walking down the street, man pull them pants up.”

Stephanie said her dad was joyful, full of life and caring. He taught her to always treat people better than you expect to be treated.

“He loved his family, he loved helping,” she said. “My father was the first person I learned public service from.”

Stephanie keeps that service going as a school principal and former Shelby County School board member.

Now she and all who loved Scott hold onto their faith, just as he would.

The driver who hit Gatewood is not going to be charged in this crash.