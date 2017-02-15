× Endangered Children in Tennessee cancelled

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Cheatham County have cancelled an endangered child alert for two small children.

The TBI says four-year-old Lillyanna Beneke and her two-year-old brother, Ryder are safe.

Police said their non-custodial parents, Cody and Danielle Beneke took the children Monday.

According to police, the two are addicted to heroin and meth and recently lost custody of the children.

Police say they have outstanding warrants and violent criminal histories.

MORE: The children are believed to be with their noncustodial parents, each with outstanding warrants. DETAILS: https://t.co/TXtjraian1 pic.twitter.com/OfVJawOxwZ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 15, 2017