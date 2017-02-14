× Win the ultimate Taco Bell wedding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Love Taco Bell?

For only $600, you and your honey could soon tie the knot inside the Taco Bell location in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

But what will you get for the money?

According to sources, Taco Bell will provide a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, a wedding bouquet made of sauce packets, T-shirts and champagne flutes. Once the ceremony is over, the bride and groom will begin their happily ever after with a 12-pack of tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake.

But that’s not all, the fast-food chain is also holding a contest called the Taco Bell’s Love and Tacos Contest for those who would like to up the luxury of their wedding. The winning couple will be the first ever to be married inside the Las Vegas Cantina restaurant. Airfare for six, Taco Bell catering, professional photography and videography, a room at the Planet Hollywood hotel and other spectacular prizes are all included.

To enter the contest all you have to do is grab your one true love and tell your love story in a photo or 30-second video on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest.

Taco Bell fans will then vote on their favorite starting March 1.

For more information, click here.