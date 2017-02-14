Valentines Day by the numbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Six thousand pounds of chocolate-covered strawberries will be sold out of Memphis by the end of today.

WREG spoke with Rebecca Dinstuhl of Dinstuhl's Fine Candies, who explained some of the numbers to us.

Six thousand pounds ends up being about 50,000 strawberries.

Of that, 200 pounds of strawberries will be shipped across the country.

According to research done by Fundivo, $19.7 billion was spent by Americans for Valentine's Day last year.

They also found that $4.5 billion is spent on jewelry.

People ages 24 and 25 were the ones who spent the most on their significant others for Valentine's Day.

History.com went further and put a great infographic on the numbers of Valentine's Day.

58 million pounds of chocolate will be bought during this Valentine's Day week, 36 million heart-shaped chocolate boxes will be sold and 150 million Valentine's Day cards and gifts will be sent.

Will you be one?