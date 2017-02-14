× Tennessee sheriff’s office warns of ‘highly addictive’ substance sold on streets

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s an epidemic sweeping the nation, products that may look harmless but could actually leave you unable to stop consuming them.

Deputies in Middle Tennessee are trying to find those responsible for this craze.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office warned the “highly addictive culinary substance” is “peddled at various street corners” by girls who “lure you in with their innocent ‘for a good cause’ story.”

The deputies need to get their hands on this substance immediately…for the safety of the public, of course: