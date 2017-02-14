× Southaven Police searching for Shell gas station robbery suspect

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police have issued a BOLO for a man wanted for robbing a local gas station last week.

It happened at the Circle K gas station on Church Road near Venture Drive on February 7.

Employees said the suspect walked into the store around midnight, claiming to have a gun in his possession. It’s unclear what he stole or how much, but we do know no one was hurt during the encounter.

If you can help authorities in this case, call Detective Todd Samples at (662) 393-8652 ext 331.