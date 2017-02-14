Source: Former leader stole money from Memphis Urban League Young Professionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Shady financial activity caused a branch of the Memphis Urban League to temporarily shut down.

The Memphis Urban League Young Professionals (MULYP) recently announced it is relaunching after restructuring.

However, the longtime civil rights organization was tight-lipped on what caused then to go inactive in the first place.

It's website was shut down, and their Facebook page read "temporarily unavailable."

The MULYP group is undergoing a major transformation after former leadership allegedly stole hundreds of dollars.

"It was discovered by the incoming president through some unusual activity that something was going on with the finances," a source told WREG.

The source, who had inside knowledge of went on during the incident, said the stolen money was unauthorized to be used and was not spent to benefit the organization.

"It was a significant amount – enough to draw attention and to cause then president to alert the CEO," the unidentified source said.

According to the source, more than $1,200 was used to purchase Facebook ads for other businesses and organizations not affiliated with the Memphis Urban League.

The MULYP is a volunteer-based auxiliary of the Memphis Urban League.

The civil rights organization is dedicated to economic empowerment in urban communities.

The Memphis Police Department was unaware of the theft allegations because the executive board and CEO decided against pressing criminal charges.

"That money was actually paid back. It was not such a huge amount that it warranted legal action," the source revealed.

While the CEO refused to comment specifically on the alleged misconduct, she told WREG the so-called problem was corrected and their young professionals' auxiliary is set to be stronger than ever.

"Someone's lack of adherence to the rules does not mean the rules do not exist," the source said.

It is important to note that our source does not believe Memphis Urban League leadership was at fault for the misused funds.

WREG decided not to report the name of the person at the center of the scandal because that person is not charged with a crime and the issue appears to have been resolved.

The MULYP is relaunching with it's first meeting on February 27th.

The Memphis Urban League sent the following response to our request for a statement:

"The Memphis Urban League Young Professionals (MULYP)) are a viable and premier volunteer organization with the Memphis Urban League. MULYP will continue to propel young professionals as the next generation of advocates, business, civic and civil rights leaders. MULYP is the pipeline of leadership for generations to come; continuing the legacy of "empowering communities and changing lives.” The Memphis Urban League has addressed the allegations internally with the guidance from the National Urban League and the National Urban League Young Professionals. I assure you that the Memphis Urban League is strong and that the volunteer organization, MULYP, is viable, solid and actively recruiting outstanding young professionals." -- Tonja Sesley-Baymon, CEO