Rep. Mark Lovell resigns amid allegations of inappropriate sexual contact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A freshman Republican lawmaker has resigned from the Tennessee General Assembly just weeks into his first legislative session.

Rep. Mark Lovell, a fair and carnival operator from suburban Shelby County submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday.

Lovell says in the letter that the elected position ended up being more demanding than he expected and that he needs more time to devote to his business interests and family.

Lovell defeated longtime incumbent Curry Todd in the Republican primary in August. Todd had been arrested in the days before the vote on charges of stealing Lovell’s yard signs.

Todd, who was bailed out on the eve of the election by Lovell, is still awaiting trial.

Republican Rep. Leigh Wilburn of Somerville was the last lawmaker to resign in 2015.

According to his biography, Lovell has been married for 29 years and has three children.

Lovell operates fairs across the country including the Delta Fair.

He also owns a real estate development company and Stonebridge Golf Course.

Lt. Governor McNally released the following statement:

“I cannot and would not comment on any ongoing investigation into a sexual harassment complaint until the investigation was completed. The Senate takes any and all sexual harassment complaints extremely seriously. If the complaint were deemed valid, the Senate would demand a full and public vetting of the matter immediately. The Senate is committed to taking all actions within the law and the rules to ensure a safe workplace for our Senate staff members.”