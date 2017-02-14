× Police: Man shot, tossed out of car then ran over in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. –A mother cries inside a Clarksdale home, less than a mile from where her son’s body was dumped Monday night.

“I hope they can muster up the strength to get through it.”

Yellow crime scene tape was wrapped around the stop sign at Tallahatchie and Hicks where Earl Baines was dumped, as if he were a piece of garbage.

“I’m very sympathetic to the family and I wish there was some way to stop this.”

Mayor Bill Lucket said Baines was likely shot somewhere else, driven to that spot, tossed out of the car and intentionally ran over.

“We don’t have a motive. We don’t have any suspects.”

Investigators said they only have a vague description of them and said the getaway car was silver or gray.

Baines reportedly leaves behind a pregnant girlfriend, a grieving mother and several friends coping with the loss on social media. All of them are hoping for justice and a chance to get some closure.

“We’re going to get you, and it’s just a matter of time because we’ve proven that over and over again.”