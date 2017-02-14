× Pet squirrel goes nuts on home burglar

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man’s pet squirrel is being hailed a hero after protecting his home from a burglar.

According to KIVI, Adam Pearl knew something was wrong when he entered his home last week. Several doors he normally leaves closed were open and his gun safe had numerous scratches on it.

That’s when he called police. Just several hours later, officers returned with his stolen items and some amazing news.

His pet squirrel, Joey, had tried his best to protect Pearl’s home.

“She said while she was questioning the individual he had scratches on his hands, so she asked him ‘Did you get that from the squirrel,'” Pearl told reporters. “And he says ‘Yeah, d*** thing kept attacking me.'”

The little squirrel had continued attacking the man, scratching him all over until he finally left the house.

“Nobody can believe it because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house, which is crazy,” said Pearl. “You can’t ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great.”

Thankfully, little Joey was not hurt during the encounter.