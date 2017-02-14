× Ole Miss wins at home, Tennessee and Mississippi State fall on road

OXFORD, MS-For a second straight game, Ole Miss found itself in need of a second half comeback. Once again, sophomore Terence Davis saw to it that the Rebels charged back for the win. Using Davis’ career-high 33 points, 22 coming in the second half, Ole Miss (16-10, 7-6) erased a double-digit second half deficit and stormed past LSU, 96-76.

The Rebels closed the game on a 17-0 run, hitting 10 of their last 11 shots. Ole Miss closed out the game on a 42-12 streak to blow past the Tigers.

ATHENS, GA-Yante Maten scored 24 points in his return to high-scoring form and Georgia pulled away with a 12-3 run late in the game to beat Mississippi State 79-72 on Tuesday night.

A 3-pointer by Mississippi State’s Xavian Stapleton with 6:29 remaining tied the game at 54-all. Georgia answered eight straight points, including a jam and two free throws by Maten, to start the 12-3 run.

J.J. Frazier had 17 points, all in the second half, for Georgia (15-11, 6-7 Southeastern Conference). Georgia has won two straight following three straight losses to ranked teams.

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Lamar Peters and Mario Kegler each had 14 points for Mississippi State (14-11, 5-8), which has lost three straight and five of six.

Maten, third in SEC with 19.2 points per game, scored only seven points before fouling out in a season-low 17 minutes in Saturday’s 76-75 win at Tennessee. He didn’t pick up his first foul against Mississippi State until almost five minutes into the second half.

LEXINGTON, KY-Malik Monk had 20 points and a career-high eight rebounds, Derek Willis had 16 points and No. 13 Kentucky made 10 3-pointers in the first half to roll past Tennessee 83-58 on Tuesday night.

Seeking to stay atop the Southeastern Conference, the Wildcats avenged last month’s 82-80 road loss to the Volunteers with their best performance in a while. Long-range shooting provided the biggest lift as Kentucky (21-5, 11-2) made 11, its first double-digit effort from behind the arc in a month, as Monk and Willis each made four in the first half alone.

The Wildcats held Tennessee (14-12, 6-7) to 35 percent shooting and led by as many as 28 points in handing the Volunteers their third loss in four games.

De’Aaron Fox had 13 points and six assists and Bam Adebayo grabbed 12 rebounds in Kentucky’s third straight win.